Warburg Research Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ARL)

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.97 ($45.31).

ETR ARL opened at €35.72 ($41.53) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €33.35 ($38.78) and a 12-month high of €41.89 ($48.71).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

