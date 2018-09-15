Warburg Research Analysts Give K&S (SDF) a €22.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($26.51) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDF. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cfra set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.82 ($25.37).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €17.98 ($20.90) on Tuesday. K&S has a one year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a one year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

