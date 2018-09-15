Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 151,684 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $68,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.6% in the second quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 386,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 85,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 134.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,174,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,170,000 after buying an additional 1,247,670 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.0% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 380,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

