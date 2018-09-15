Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $77.39 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $77,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 233,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $523,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,442.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,765,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,939 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of NCLH opened at $55.47 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

