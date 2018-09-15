W Coleman Bitting Acquires 1,930 Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Stock

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Director W Coleman Bitting acquired 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $14,359.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,464.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ORC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,253. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.32. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 71.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 237.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 2,101.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 281,325 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ORC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
