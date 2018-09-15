W Coleman Bitting Acquires 1,930 Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Stock

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Director W Coleman Bitting acquired 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $14,359.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,464.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,253. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.32. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 71.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 237.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 2,101.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 281,325 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

