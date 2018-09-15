Vsync Reaches One Day Volume of $1,337.00 (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Vsync coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Vsync has a total market cap of $225,422.00 and approximately $1,337.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vsync has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00022240 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003667 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00029153 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00393727 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009048 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Vsync

Vsync is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official website is vsync.pw . Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vsync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vsync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

