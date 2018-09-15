Voya Investment Management LLC Has $31.01 Million Holdings in Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 49.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,722,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 567,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Finisar were worth $31,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 42.7% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 942,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 10.3% during the second quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 79.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 66.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after purchasing an additional 664,490 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNSR shares. BidaskClub raised Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Finisar to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Cascend Securities started coverage on Finisar in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Finisar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.28.

Finisar stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Finisar Co. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $25.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. Finisar’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Finisar Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $725,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,900.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $53,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,181.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,466. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

