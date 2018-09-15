Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Receives €193.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €193.72 ($225.26).

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale set a €216.00 ($251.16) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

ETR VOW3 traded up €3.22 ($3.74) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €144.00 ($167.44). The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a one year low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a one year high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

