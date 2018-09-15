Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 972,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 357,397 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,764.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 16,427 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $493,138.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,865.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,480 shares of company stock worth $2,274,570 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

