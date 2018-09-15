VIVUS (VVUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIVUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of VVUS opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.60, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.26. VIVUS has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). VIVUS had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 843.43%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that VIVUS will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIVUS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,273,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 423,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.79% of VIVUS worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

