Visa (V) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.05

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.05 and last traded at $147.97, with a volume of 327303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.16.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visa to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

