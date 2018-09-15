Virta Unique Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (VUC)

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Virta Unique Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Virta Unique Coin has a market cap of $4,074.00 and $0.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Virta Unique Coin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013329 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004603 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Virta Unique Coin

Virta Unique Coin (CRYPTO:VUC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 62,942,075 coins. The official website for Virta Unique Coin is www.virtauniquecoin.com . Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin

Virta Unique Coin Coin Trading

Virta Unique Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virta Unique Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virta Unique Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virta Unique Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

