Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million.

Shares of VIRC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.00. 42,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

