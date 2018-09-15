Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Arch Coal Inc (ARCH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Arch Coal worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,266,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,169,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after buying an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,686,000 after buying an additional 84,036 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 717,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,274,000 after buying an additional 97,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,756,000 after buying an additional 126,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.34. Arch Coal Inc has a one year low of $68.95 and a one year high of $102.61.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $592.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. equities analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Coal from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arch Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

