Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 253.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 153.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 115.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 336,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 178.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 12,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $373,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,736. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.55 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 16.85%. sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

