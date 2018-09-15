Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 107,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 181.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 99.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

