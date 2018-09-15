Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.98 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,089 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,774.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 1,089,763 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7,637.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 997,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 984,364 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,341,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,790,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 570,075 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,646.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,871,627.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $95.68 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $83.19 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

