ViaSat (VSAT) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VSAT. TheStreet upgraded ViaSat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ViaSat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on ViaSat and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on ViaSat and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.38.

VSAT opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ViaSat will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $45,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $2,004,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock worth $3,965,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 158.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,304,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 800,248 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,157,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 248,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,261,000 after purchasing an additional 236,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 116,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

