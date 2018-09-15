Veru (VERU) Given a $5.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) received a $5.00 price target from stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 180.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VERU. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Veru stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 130.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veru stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 475.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Veru worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

