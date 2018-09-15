Veros (VRS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $839.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Veros has a market cap of $124,652.00 and approximately $839.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00280399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00153707 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.06436952 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,602,450 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

