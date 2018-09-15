Veritaseum Price Reaches $18.94 on Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for $18.94 or 0.00290149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Tokenomy, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $38.57 million and $1.20 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00275558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00154897 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.81 or 0.06593668 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.