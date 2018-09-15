Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $202.25 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and Bitbns. Verge has a total market capitalization of $202.25 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00867876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010917 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009380 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,172,086,051 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Binance, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Upbit, Huobi, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

