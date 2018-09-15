Venator Materials (VNTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNTR. Nomura downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Venator Materials had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $1,904,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $471,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Venator Materials by 34.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 731,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 34.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,835 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

