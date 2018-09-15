Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza purchased 1,688 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.58 per share, with a total value of $100,571.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,205.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $61,063.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.30 and a beta of 0.74. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum set a $68.00 price objective on Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

