Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $119,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $133,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $136,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQI stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

