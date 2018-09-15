Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 46.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 35.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.26.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $84.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

