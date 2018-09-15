Valvoline Inc (VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to announce $591.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $597.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.24 million. Valvoline posted sales of $547.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.49 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 124.61% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 6,281,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,188. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $133,187.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $151,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

