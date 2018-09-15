ValuEngine Lowers Nanometrics (NANO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

NANO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nanometrics to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

NANO stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $894.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nanometrics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $31,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $25,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,783 shares of company stock worth $2,814,864. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,344,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nanometrics by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after buying an additional 521,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nanometrics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,595,000 after buying an additional 432,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nanometrics by 16,408.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 393,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nanometrics by 995.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 110,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

