ValuEngine Lowers Nanometrics (NANO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
NANO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nanometrics to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.
NANO stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $894.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $31,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $25,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,783 shares of company stock worth $2,814,864. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,344,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nanometrics by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after buying an additional 521,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nanometrics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,595,000 after buying an additional 432,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nanometrics by 16,408.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 393,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nanometrics by 995.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 110,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
About Nanometrics
Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.
