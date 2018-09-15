ValuEngine Lowers Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

BEDU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students.

