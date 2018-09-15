ValuEngine Downgrades McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

MGRC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $79,332.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 27,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

