ValuEngine Downgrades Digimarc (DMRC) to Hold

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

DMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digimarc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

DMRC stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $345.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of -1.18.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. equities analysts forecast that Digimarc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 331,052 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 892,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 98,190 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 589,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 425,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

