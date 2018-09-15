ValuEngine Downgrades Community First Bancshares (CFBI) to Sell

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CFBI opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Community First Bancshares worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

