ValuEngine Downgrades Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATI. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.30%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $112,052.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,603. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

