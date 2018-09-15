ValuEngine Downgrades Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) to Hold

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

ALDX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 37,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,553. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $167.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 741,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 98,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.