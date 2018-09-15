ValuEngine Downgrades Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) to Hold

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.
ALDX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 37,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,553. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $167.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 741,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 98,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.
