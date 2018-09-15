US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 9,247 VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDL stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

