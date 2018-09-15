US Bancorp DE Invests $500,000 in Onespan Inc (OSPN) Stock

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Onespan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Onespan Inc has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $734.12 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 282,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $5,000,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 471,735 shares of company stock worth $8,392,124. Corporate insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

