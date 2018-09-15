US Bancorp DE Has $449,000 Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Outfront Media by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Outfront Media by 31.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 446,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Outfront Media by 58.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 302,143 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Outfront Media by 6.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Outfront Media stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

