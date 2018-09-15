Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.50% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAP. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter worth about $532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 34.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 280,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter worth about $414,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director M. David Kornblatt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 6.43%. equities analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

