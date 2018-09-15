Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of USAP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. 55,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,931. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $252.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M. David Kornblatt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

