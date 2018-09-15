Universal Corp (UVV) Holdings Decreased by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Universal were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,712,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 246,060 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 4,645.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 211,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,360 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,416,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after purchasing an additional 119,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,859,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $379.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

