Unitil (UTL) vs. Alliant Energy (LNT) Critical Survey

Unitil (NYSE: LNT) and Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unitil and Alliant Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil 1 1 1 0 2.00 Alliant Energy 1 5 0 0 1.83

Unitil currently has a consensus target price of $48.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.37%. Alliant Energy has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Unitil.

Profitability

This table compares Unitil and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil 7.61% 9.83% 2.67% Alliant Energy 14.14% 11.35% 3.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unitil and Alliant Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil $406.20 million 1.92 $29.00 million $2.06 25.50 Alliant Energy $3.38 billion 3.03 $467.50 million $1.93 22.71

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Unitil. Alliant Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Unitil has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Unitil pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unitil has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Alliant Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Unitil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Unitil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Unitil on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 105,000 electric customers and 81,300 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

