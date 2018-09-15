UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.1% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.18% of UnitedHealth Group worth $424,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $265.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $271.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.43.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,603 shares of company stock worth $22,837,660. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

