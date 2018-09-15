United Technologies Co. (UTX) Position Cut by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of United Technologies worth $54,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 341,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 841,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,187,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in United Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

NYSE:UTX opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,995.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

