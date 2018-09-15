United Rentals (URI) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) received a $200.00 price objective from equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.45.

Shares of URI opened at $168.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $838,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in United Rentals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in United Rentals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

