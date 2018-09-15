Unilever NV (UN) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 18.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,786,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,119,000 after acquiring an additional 457,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UN opened at $56.17 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. equities analysts predict that Unilever NV will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.4531 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Argus raised their target price on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

