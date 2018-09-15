Uni Select Inc (UNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Uni Select alerts:

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$21.09 on Friday. Uni Select has a 1 year low of C$18.48 and a 1 year high of C$29.10.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$595.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.54 million. Uni Select had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.