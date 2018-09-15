Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,571,635 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 34,189,528 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,588,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,712 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 14,096,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 978,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 647,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 374,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 662,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Petroleum stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. Ultra Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. equities research analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

