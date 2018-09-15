Ultimate Secure Cash Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $97,164.00 and $2.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

