Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 315.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.57, for a total transaction of $2,731,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,918,972.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.53, for a total transaction of $880,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,655,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,214,198. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $187.96 and a 1 year high of $290.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.92.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

