UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (UBSFY) Upgraded to Buy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UBSFY stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

